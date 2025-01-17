“More than 30 killed in ELN offensive in northeast Colombia”

More than 30 people were allegedly killed in northeast Colombia since Thursday when guerrilla group ELN embarked on a major offensive in the Catatumbo region.

According to Ombudsman Iris Marin, the people were killed in what appears to be an attempt by the ELN to assume full control over Catatumbo.

Among those who were killed were five demobilized former FARC guerrillas and an unknown number of community leaders, said Marin on social media platform X.

More than 30 people are reported dead according to confirmed information, at least 5 peace signatories killed, 10 injured, leaders have been assassinated or have fled, kidnappings, unaccompanied children or people with severe disabilities unable to flee, forced displacements, confinements, including teachers who were getting ready to start classes.

Ombudsman Iris Marin

A video posted by a regional journalist showed alleged ELN guerrillas searching for demobilized guerrillas in San Pablo, a village in Catatumbo.

Camilo Gonzales, the chief negotiator in peace talks with guerrilla group EMCB, said that “the grave situation in Catatumbo shows a coordinated ELN offensive that in seven municipalities almost simultaneously… attacked civilian targets.”

Andrey Avendaño, the regional EMCB commander, said that ELN guerrillas were also attacking his forces throughout Catatumbo.

President Gustavo Petro said that his government suspended attempts to restart peace talks with the ELN as “the ELN has no will for peace.”

“What the ELN has committed in Catatumbo are war crimes,” the president said on X.

Talks with the ELN have been frozen since February of last year and have now been suspended entirely twice because of the guerrillas’ ongoing attacks on security forces and rival armed groups.

These offensives have terrorized locals in regions like Catatumbo where the ELN is active.

The guerrilla group has been fighting the state and other illegal armed groups since the 1960’s.