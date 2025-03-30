Colombia arrests Medellin Cartel founder Carlos Lehder

Colombia’s migration authority jailed Medellin Cartel founder Carlos Lehder after he arrived in the capital Bogota on Friday.

Lehder was detained on El Dorado Airport while trying to enter the country on a tourist visa.

The notorious founding member of the Medellin Cartel arrived on a flight from Germany, where he has lived since his release from prison in 2020.

Migration officials surrendered Lehder to the Police, which found an outstanding prison sentence for arms trafficking after a brief verification.

A judge will have to decide whether or not the conviction has prescribed.

Lehder was arrested and extradited to the United States on drug trafficking charges in 1987.

The former narco was released from prison and deported to Germany, the native country of his father, in June of 2020.

Lehder continues to have family in Colombia, where he was born in 1949.