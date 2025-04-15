Colombia focuses on Asia as it seeks to diversify trade relations

Colombia seeks to expand trade relations with both Asia and Europe in the wake of the rise to power of US President Donald Trump, and the ensuing trade war.

The Colombian administration has scheduled meetings with both China and Japan in response to newly imposed tariffs of 10% on Colombian exports to the United States.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia started a 72-hour visit to Japan with the goal of elevating the bilateral relationship to the category of strategic partners through Colombia’s participation in Expo Osaka 2025 which started on April 13th.

The foreign minister placed special emphasis on the importance of developing educational exchanges, increasing investment and strengthening trade through innovation projects. Foreign Ministry

The Ministers also had an exchange of views on regional and geopolitical situations, and agreed to strengthen dialogue between Japan and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which is chaired by Colombia.

Japan’s Foreign Minister, Iwaya Takeshi, expressed his hope that the exposition organized by his country will be an opportunity to deepen exchanges and cooperation between Japan and Colombia in various fields, including the economy and energy solutions.

As part of Colombia’s Asia offensive, deputy Foreign Minister Mauricio Jaramillo met with the Chinese special representative for Latin American Affairs, Qui Xiaoqi, last week.

After this meeting, the Colombian Foreign Ministry announced that China will host the next CELAC meeting on May 13, 2025.

The Chinese embassy has been emphatic about their ambitions “to accelerate roadmap negotiations with Colombia on energy transition, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and many other issues on which we share common interests”, said Chinese ambassador to Colombia, Zhang Liping.

The intention of strengthening relations with China, and Japan, does not imply replacing the US market, said Sarabia.

On the other hand, echoing Petro’s goal of greater regional unification, Sarabia also stated that while “market diversification will never replace the US market.”

Caught between global powers, the United States has already imported a reported $1.3 billion of Colombian non-mining-energy products so far this year.

China has reportedly imported $75 million (an 18% decrease compared to this same period in 2024), while Japan has reportedly imported $60 million (an increase of 23%.)

This is on the heels of recent meetings with leaders in the Middle East where agreements were made to build three data centers in Colombia.

Cooperation in the areas of drinking water, education, tourism, trade, clean energy and technology were also discussed in these meetings.

Balancing relations between Colombia’s largest trade-partner, the United States, and the rest of world positions Petro to leverage his one-year presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to promote greater regional integration.

This follows discourse Petro has been advocating since his own rise to power, and he has the support of many regional leaders; though with some caution for energy investments and transition.

Also eyeing conversations with the European Union, talks have been schedule for November 9 and 10 in Santa Marta. These conversations will be attended by Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, as well as Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.