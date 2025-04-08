Heinous assassination of trans woman shocks Colombia

The brutal murder of a trans woman in Medellin’s metropolitan area shocked authorities and rights activists in Colombia.

The victim, the 32 year old Sara la Millerey from Bello, died in hospital on Monday after assailants broke her arms and legs, and threw her in a creek, according to Mayor Lorena Gonzalez.

I raise my voice as mayor but above all as a human being to reject with total forcefulness the murder of Sara Millerey, a trans woman victim of a heinous and hateful act. Sara was violated, her arms and legs were broken, and she was thrown into the river.

Mayor Lorena Gonzalez

Shocking videos of the fatally injured victim trying not to drown to death were shown on social media, which triggered furious responses from all over the country.

Bello’s Human Rights Table expressed their “profound pain and indignation” and demanded criminal investigations that would lead to the punishment of the murderers.

We can’t allow fear, discrimination, homophobia and transphobia to continue sowing death in our territories.

Municipal Human Rights Table Bello

The Ministry of Equality, which was created to fight discrimination, also rejected the murder and called on the Interior Minister to organize an emergency meeting with the local authorities in Bello to optimize authorities’ response.

The Ministry additionally called on police and the Prosecutor General’s Office to clarify what happened and punish those responsible, and come up with prevention and protection measures for the local LGBT+ community.

This case may not be treated as an isolated event. It should be investigated with a focus on gender, diversity and human rights, understanding that violence against transgender people is an expression of the multiple structural inequalities that persist in our country.

Ministry of Equality

The Ombudsman’s Office said that it has received reports of 13 assassinations of transgender people so far this year.