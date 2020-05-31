Colombia’s healthcare could collapse within two months, delay economic recovery

Colombia’s healthcare system may not even survive two months, which would severely slow down economic recovery, yet President Ivan Duque‘s COVID-19 coordinator believes he is “on the right track.”

“The indicators allow us to know we’re heading in the right direction,” Carlos Alvarez, the president’s COVID-19 coordinator, said on Friday.

Alvarez was not referring to combating the virus, but to reopening businesses.

Real scientist vs Harvard Business School

The thing is that Colombia’s COVID-19 coordinator studied at Harvard Business School, which claims to be providing “policymakers, business leaders, healthcare administrators, HR directors, small business owners,” yadda yadda yadda.

Colombian Medical Federation vice-president Carolina Corcho, an actual scientist, needed only one tweet to destroy the claims of Alvarez and his posh business school. All she had to do was say: “Soon we’ll have to return to a stricter lockdown.”

While under-reporting, registered infections have risen sharply. All this while the President’s decision to lift the quarantine is put in practice. The health system is not ready, we will soon have to return to a stricter quarantine.

FMC vice-president Carolina Corcho

If Corcho is right and Harvard Business School is a waste of money, this would mean people will end up dying for no reason and Colombia’s economic recovery would be severely endangered.

Active coronavirus cases in Colombia

Source: National Health Institute

The problem with forgetting hospitals during a pandemic

Colombia’s Health Minister Fernando Ruiz is trying to expand hospitals’ capacity, but his ministry’s current statistics indicate he better hurry as the hospitals won’t last until the end of the state of emergency on August 31.

Alvarez’ intent to further accelerate coronavirus infections could collapse hospitals throughout Colombia in a month, which in turn would destroy not just his optimism, but all plans to reopen the economy.

At the moment, Colombia’s hospitals have 6,286 intensive care units, 2,864 of these beds are occupied by patients not suffering COVID-19 and 619 by confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients.

Suspending other healthcare

The relatively large number of free beds, for example, is because almost 60% of cancer patients say they are simply being refused treatment.

The number of active coronavirus infections has been doubling every two weeks, implying that — despite already denying people healthcare, and even without reopening the economy — with the current acceleration rate the hospitals will have saturated in eight weeks.

Alvarez said that “the measures are easy” to contain the virus. All they require is “optimal social discipline,” “self-care” and “local regulation,” apparently clueless of the evidence that this is not working.

Colombia’s COVID-19 coordinator appears to be on his way to both collapsing Colombia’s healthcare system and driving efforts to recover the economy in the ground. Harvard Business School does not appear to be helping.