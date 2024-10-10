One of Colombia’s top publications suspends reporting on drug trafficking and paramilitaries

One of Colombia’s best online publications, Voragine, said Thursday that it will suspend reporting on paramilitary groups and drug trafficking because of “situations that compromise our security.”

The decision implies the silencing of one of the most renowned investigative journalism websites on some of the most important issues in Colombia.

Due to situations that compromise our security, Voragine hereby informs that we will indefinitely stop publishing investigations related to paramilitarism and drug trafficking.

Voragine

Voragine was founded in 2020 by journalist Jose Guarnizo after he left Semana in protest of the magazine’s questionable ethics.

Since then, the website has become a major source of information because of its investigations into political corruption, drug trafficking and paramilitary organizations.