.

Antioquia is Colombia’s most populated province and the country’s largest economy after the capital district of Bogota. Its capital is Medellin.

The province has approximately 6.5 million inhabitants of which more than half live in the metropolitan area of the capital Medellin.

Antioquia is Colombia’s second largest economy due to a long history of international economic activity due to its production of coffee, gold and flowers, some the country’s top export products.

The city of Medellin stimulated this economic development in the first half of the 20th century when converting itself to a major exporter of textiles.

Antioquia has a number of Colombia’s most prominent tourist attractions and is home to several cultures and indigenous peoples..

Skip to

Capital: Medellin

Governor: Luis Perez

Territory: 24,561 sq mi

Represents: 14.4%

Population: 6.456,207

Population density: 260/sq mi

Represents: 13.4%

GDP: $39.8 billion

Represents: 13%

Poverty level: 29.3%

GINI coefficient: 0.506

.

Skip to





Skip to

Archaeologists have found evidence that the region now called Antioquia was first inhabited by humans around 13,000BC in the northern region and 8,000BC in the mountainous south of the state.

The region traditionally was inhabited by tribes belonging to the Caribe and Chibcha peoples.

At the time of the Spanish conquest of Colombia in the 16th century, particularly the Chibcha people gained notoriety for their alleged homosexual and cannibal practices.

The Spanish explorer Rodrigo de Batistas was the first foreigner to set foot on the territory now called Antioquia.

The Spaniards used the northern Uraba region, bordering Panama, as base for their exploration and exploitation of the area’s riches. In Uraba, the state’s first city, Santa Maria la Antigua del Darien was founded in 1520. The conquerors later lost their interest in the city, which has since disappeared.

There are several explanations of how the Spaniards gave name to Antioquia; The most credible is that the name was derived from the ancient Turkish city of Antioch, now called Antakya, that played a mayor role in the Crusades that took place three centuries before Spain’s expansion to the western hemisphere..

Skip to

GDP

GDP per sector

GDP growth

Unemployment

Poverty rate

Ethnic composition

Skip to

Top | Summary | Map | History | Demography | Economy | Tourism

Skip to

Top | Summary | Map | History | Demography | Economy | Tourism

Guatape

Rioclaro

Santa Fe de Antioquia

Skip to

Top | Summary | Map | History | Demography | Economy | Tourism

Paragliding over Medellin

Drinking freshly roasted coffee

Hiking pre-Columbian trails





Skip to

Top | Summary | Map | History | Demography | Economy | Tourism

To be inserted

Antioquia | Fact sheet was last modified: by