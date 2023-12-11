Colombia’s illegal armed groups holding 91 people hostage: ombudsman

Colombia’s ombudsman said Monday that 91 people are currently being held hostage by guerrillas and organized crime groups.

Among the captive kidnapping victims are three minors, according to Ombudsman Carlos Camargo.

In a letter to peace negotiators, Camargo asked guerrilla groups ELN and EMC to clarify how many kidnapping victims they are currently holding hostage.

The ombudsman also expressed his concern about a registered increase in kidnappings over the past year.

Due to our concern over the increase in kidnappings in the last year, especially in areas where the ELN and the self-styled Central General Staff of the FARC dissidents are active, we have asked these illegal armed groups to confirm the data we have registered with the Ombudsman’s Office on the people they are currently holding.

Ombudsman Carlos Camargo

Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said last week that the ELN, Colombia’s longest-living insurgency, is holding 38 people hostage.

The recent kidnapping of the father of soccer player Luis Diaz made kidnapping a priority issues in peace talks between guerrillas and the government of President Gustavo Petro.

Historically, guerrilla groups are held responsible for approximately half of the kidnappings registered in the country.

The remaining hostages would be the victim of organized crime groups that profit of the extortion of the families of hostages.