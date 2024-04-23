“13 journalists attacked at Colombia’s opposition marches”

Thirteen journalists were attacked at Colombia’s anti-government protests, said press freedom foundation (FLIP) on Monday.

According to President Gustavo Petro, the protests drew some 250,000 people, mainly supporters of the conservative and far-right opposition parties, in cities throughout Colombia.

The attacks allegedly took place in the capital Bogota, and in the cities of Medellin, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga.

None of the journalists were injured.

Virtually all the attacks targeted journalists of public television network RTVC and alternative media.

These journalists were being accused of being “sell-outs,” “leftists” and “provocateurs.”

Eight journalists had bottles cans and liquids thrown at them, one had her hair pulled and three were ordered to leave while being threatened with violence.

The FLIP denounced the attacks after the director of RTVC, said that journalists employed by the public television network were the victims of “systematic” attacks and assaults.

In a debate program that was broadcast on Monday, Morris blamed the attacks on leaders of the far-right Democratic Center party, who have accused the public news network as “terrorist media.”

RTVC journalists previously came under attack at an anti-government protest that was organized in Bogota in March.

Some cases of gender-based violence were also reported. In Barranquilla, Beatriz Bolaño, network manager of the digital media Juan Maza BQ, was attacked by a man who spat at her and tried to hit her. In the same city, individuals made misogynistic comments to reporter Sayni Agamez discrediting her work with a discourse that appealed to her sex, her physique and the fact that she is a woman.

FLIP

The FLIP called on the National Police to follow protocols that would allow cops to prevent and respond to attacks on media workers.