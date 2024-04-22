North Colombia peace process uncertain after arrest of paramilitary chief

The future of peace talks between Colombia’s government and paramilitaries of “Los Pachenca” is uncertain after the arrest of its political leader.

Cesar Gustavo Becerra, a.k.a. “Camilo,” was arrested last week outside of the Caribbean coastal town Santa Marta last week.

The arrested former army official was the face of Los Pachenca and the main promotor of talks between the paramilitaries and the government of Gustavo Petro.

In a video, an anonymous spokesman of Los Pachenca said that Camilo’s arrest “will only bring suffering and harm to the communities in the region” around Santa Marta.

“For the sake of peace and stability in our region, we urge an end to the arrests and the opening of a space for effective negotiation,” said the paramilitary spokesman.

We reiterate our call to President Gustavo Petro to prioritize peace and provide the opportunity for talks.

Los Pachenca

Since Petro took office in August of 2022, Los Pachenca have announced multiple unilateral ceasefires and have repeatedly said they wanted to negotiate a possible demobilization with the government.

These calls have largely been ignored by the government, which has yet to agree to formal talks with the paramilitary group.

Los Pachenca was formed by former members of the now-defunct paramilitary organization AUC after the demobilization of its unit in Santa Marta.

The AUC dissidents have since taken control over the port city and the surrounding areas, particularly those that are considered of strategic importance for drug trafficking.

Since 2019, Los Pachenca has been at war with paramilitary organization AGC, which controls much of the Caribbean coast and its organized crime rackets.

This war has destroyed public security in Santa Marta and the nearby Sierra Nevada national park.