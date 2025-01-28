Colombia’s Air Force repatriates 201 migrants from US

Colombia’s Air Force repatriated the first 110 migrants who were supposed to be deported by US migration authorities as if they were violent criminals.

Two aircraft of the Colombian Air Force (FAC) flew to San Diego and El Paso to pick up the migrants, who arrived in the capital Bogota a little after 8AM on Tuesday.

Among those who returned on the first flight since US President Donald Trump took office were 26 minors, according to Astrid Caceres, the director of family welfare agency ICBF.

Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said that two pregnant women were on board as well.

President Gustavo Petro, who on Sunday refused entry to two US military aircraft with migrants who had been handcuffed and shackled, celebrated the migrants’ return on social media platform X.

They are Colombians, they are free, dignified and they are in the homeland that loves them.

President Gustavo Petro

In a public statement, Foreign Minister said that none of the deportees had criminal records either in Colombia or the United States, contradicting claims made by US President Donald Trump.

It is important to point out that they do not have any pending justice in Colombia or in the United States. They are not criminals. This information has been verified and corroborated by the competent authorities, following the protocols established for deportation flights.

Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo

Petro said that the national government will provide services that would allow the returned migrants to resume their lives in Colombia.

We structure a productive, associative and cheap credit plan for the migrant. The migrant is not a criminal, they are free human beings.

President Gustavo Petro

A second plane with a group of migrants from the city of Houston is expected to arrive later on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo and ambassador to Washington DC, Daniel Garcia-Peña, are expected to hold high-level meetings at the State Department to seek long-term guarantees for the humane treatment of Colombian deportees.