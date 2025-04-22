Colombia’s government presents questions for labor reform referendum

Colombia’s interior minister presented the questions for a referendum on a labor reform that was struck down by a Senate commission earlier this year.

The 12 questions of the referendum were presented on social media platform X by Interior Minister Armando Benedetti.

Referendum questions

Do you agree that daytime work should last a maximum of eight hours and be between 6AM and 6PM? Do you agree with the payment of a 100% surcharge for work on a Sunday or a public holiday? Do you agree that micro, small and medium productive enterprises, preferably associative, receive preferential rates and incentives for their productive projects? Do you agree that people can have the necessary permits to attend medical treatments and leave for disabling menstrual periods? Do you agree that companies should hire at least two people with disabilities for every 100 workers? Do you agree that young apprentices from SENA and similar institutions should have an employment contract? Do you agree that workers on delivery platforms should agree on their type of contract and be guaranteed social security payments? Do you agree with the establishment of a special labor regime for agricultural employers to guarantee labor rights and fair wages to agricultural workers? Do you agree with the elimination of outsourcing and labor intermediation through labor contracts that violate labor rights? Do you agree that domestic workers, community mothers, journalists, athletes, artists, drivers, among other informal workers, should be formalized or have access to social security? Do you agree with promoting employment stability through indefinite-term contracts as a general rule? Do you agree with the creation of a special fund for the recognition of a pension bonus for peasants?

If the referendum receives the necessary support from voters, Congress must pass the legislation required to implement the will of the people.

In effect, this means that Congress must pass a labor reform proposal that was sunk by a Senate commission earlier this year.

Since announcing the referendum, government representatives have been seeking the support of neighborhood and farming organizations.

The Senate, where Petro’s coalition has minority support, will have to approve the referendum for it to go ahead.