Colombia says anti-corruption chief received death threat

The Office of Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said that its anti-corruption chief received a death threat.

On social media platform X, the President’s Office published images of a funeral wreath that was sent to the home of Transparency Secretary Andres Idarraga.

The ribbon that accompanied the wreath said “Rest in Peace Andres Idarraga,” according to one of the images shared online.

In its statement, the president’s office said that “this type of threat will not stop the mission to uncover and expose acts of corruption.”

The National Government stresses with determination that this type of threats will not stop the mission to uncover and expose acts of corruption that are far removed from this government. It has full confidence in the support of the institutions, which are carrying out all the necessary investigations to identify and punish those responsible for these threats.

President’s Office

The transparency secretary advises the president on the execution and formulation of policies to combat government corruption.

The office was created by former President Juan Manuel Santos in 2011 and regained prominence in 2022 when Petro was elected after promising to fight corruption.

Idarraga briefly became the center of controversy after the admittedly corrupt former director of disaster response agency UNGRD accused him of ordering bribes to congressmen.

So far, this accusation has not been supported by any evidence and Idarraga has remained on his post.