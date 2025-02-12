Former Char Clan aide vows to reveal corruption on Colombia’s Caribbean coast

The former assistant of Barranquilla Mayor Alex Char said Monday that he will help prosecutors “clarify cases of systematic corruption” of one of Colombia’s most powerful clans.

In a letter that was sent to journalist, former Char aide Hector Amaris said that “I was a direct witness of corrupt practices” of the mayor and his ‘strategic partners, front men, close collaborators, directors of his political party, officials of Barranquilla City Hall and various front companies.”

Amaris said that he would provide documentary evidence that would prove corruption allegations made against the Char clan over the past decade.

In my collaboration with the Prosecutor General’s Office, I will surrender documentary evidence, fiancial records and testimonies that will show how these corruption schemes were structured and how political, business and party networks were used to guarantee impunity

Hector Amaris

Specific corruption allegations

Char Clan front companies allegedly used public utilities company Triple A and construction company IARCO to embezzle public funds

The Char Clan allegedly has maintained political power through sophisticated vote-buying systems

The Char Clan allegedly uses its supermarket chain Olimpica to launder assets obtained through illegal activities

According to news website La Silla Vacia, the letter came a week after Amaris was called to testify about his alleged role in the payment of a COP200 million ($48 thousand) bribe to the Barranquilla mayor.

The Supreme Court is currently investigating former Senator Arturo Char, the brother of the mayor, for his role in vote-buying in the 2018 congressional elections.

In 2023, a leaked Mexican intelligence report accused the Sinaloa Cartel of using Char Clan bank Serfinanza to launder drug trafficking revenue.

Despite the mounting corruption allegations, Char was elected mayor of Colombia’s largest port city on the Caribbean coast for the third time with an overwhelming 73% of the votes.