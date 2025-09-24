Petro calls on UN to create “powerful army” to liberate Palestine

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro called on the global south to muster an international army to “liberate Palestine” and defend itself against “tyranny and totalitarianism” promoted by the United States and NATO.

In his last speech before the United Nations’ General Assembly, Petro called on countries “that do not accept genocide” to muster “an armed force to defend the life of the Palestinian people.”

We need a powerful army of the countries that do not accept genocide. That is why I invite nations of the world and their peoples more than anything, as an integral part of humanity, to bring together weapons and armies. We must liberate Palestine. I invite the armies of Asia, the great Slavic people who defeated Hitler with great heroism and the Latin American armies of Bolivar. President Gustavo Petro

“We’ve had enough words, it’s time for Bolivar’s sword of liberty or death,” said the president, stressing that “they will not just bomb Gaza, not just the Caribbean as they are doing already, but all of humanity that demands freedom.”

Washington and NATO they are killing democracy and help revive tyranny and totalitarianism on a global scale. We must raise the black and red flag of liberty or death that Bolivar raised without forgetting the white, which he raised together with the red and black and is the color of peace and hope for life on earth and in the heart of humanity. President Gustavo Petro

Petro’s call for armed intervention in Palestine echoed a similar call by the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, who said that his country was willing to provide 20,000 soldiers for an armed force that could be deployed in Gaza.

The delegation of the United States abandoned the General Assembly hall in an apparent sign of protest against the president’s criticism on his US counterpart Donald Trump.