Colombia calls for United Nations peacekeeping force in Palestine

President Gustavo Petro announced that Colombia will request and support the formation of a United Nations peacekeeping force for Palestine.

On social media platform X, Petro said, “There is only one path to end Israel’s genocide. The way is for the UN General Assembly to vote on the creation of a peacekeeping force to enter Palestine. We will take this proposal to the United Nations.”

I have said it before, and I repeat it today: If Palestine dies, all of humanity dies with it. Therefore, every action of opposing extermination, every voice that defies indifference, is an act of life. Gustavo Petro

Colombia will be a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the years 2026 and 2027.

Petro stressed that the General Assembly, where all countries are represented, should decide on the peacekeeping force, because “Any idea of peace, the United States blocks it” in the Security Council.

To date, numerous countries have put forward UN Security Council resolutions calling for immediate and permanent ceasefires.

The US consistently struck down these resolutions with the use of its veto right.

The President also expressed support for the Global Sumud Flotilla, a citizen initiative with the aim of breaking Israel’s siege of Gaza.

The international coalition carries 350 people from 44 nationalities in 70 ships, including six Colombians.

“Long live free Palestine. All our support to the Freedom Flotilla,” Petro said in another post.

The Gaza genocide, which started in 2023, is part of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that came with the creation of the Israeli state in 1948.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 62,000 people have been killed since October 2023. Scholars have estimated that 80% of the killed Palestinians are unarmed civilians, mainly women and children.

Regarding the atrocities, Petro added, “Anyone who accepts this genocide is inhuman; not even beasts would do something like that. They are a simple accomplice to the genocide, a spiritual pariah of the earth.”

Petro’s government has emerged as one of the staunchest supporters of Palestine worldwide, following recent measures such as a ban on coal exports and breaking diplomatic ties with Israel.