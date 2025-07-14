Colombia and partners seeking “concrete measures” to end Israel’s genocide in Gaza

UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese arrived in Colombia, where she will meet with the foreign ministers of 20 countries to coordinate “legal and diplomatic measures” to end Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Albanese was welcomed by deputy Foreign Minister Mauricio Jaramillo, who has organized the emergency meeting on Palestine that will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bogota.

The meeting will be attended by foreign ministers of countries that are part of The Hague Group, a multilateral initiative that seeks to hold the Israel state responsible before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The emergency meeting has been convened in response to Israel’s ongoing and escalating violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the crime of genocide, and will focus on coordinated legal and diplomatic measures to bring them to an end. The Hague Group

Specifically, the ministers seek concrete measures to stop all actions “that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” as ordered by the ICJ in July last year.

On top of that, The Hague Group said that the ministers “will announce concrete actions to enforce international law through coordinated state action — to end the genocide, and ensure justice and accountability.”

“The Palestinian genocide threatens our entire multilateral system,” Jaramillo, a descendant of Palestinians, told news website Middle East Eye.

The administration of President Gustavo Petro was one of the first countries to support South Africa’s attempt to have Israel convicted by the ICJ for the ongoing genocide that has killed at least 58,000 Gaza residents since October 2023.

The pending measures additionally seek full compliance with the July 2024 ruling that ordered Israel to abandon its military occupation of all occupied territories in Palestine, which includes the West Bank.

Spain, China, Brazil, Ireland and Turkey are among the countries whose foreign ministers will attend the emergency summit in Bogota.