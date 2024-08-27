Colombia’s oil infrastructure under attack after ELN ceasefire expires

Authorities in northeast Colombia have reported a wave of explosives attacks since an improvised ceasefire by guerrilla group ELN expired on Friday.

According to newspaper El Espectador, guerrillas carried out five attacks on oil pipelines in the Arauca province between Saturday and Monday.

Arauca’s Government Secretary Nasser Cruz said that a military compound in the town of Fortul also came under attack.

Several people died in the violence, according to Cruz.

The mayor of Arauca, Juan Quenza, ordered a security council meeting in the provincial capital on Monday in response to a grenade attack on a police post near the Venezuelan border.

At the time of publication, nobody claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Apart from the ELN, Arauca is home to a significant fighting force of guerrilla group EMC.

Weeks before the ELN ceasefire expired, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez ordered the military to resume attacks against the EMC faction that is led by “Ivan Mordisco” last month.

Peace talks with the ELN have been virtually suspended since February.

According to ELN commander “Antonio Garcia,” his guerrilla group “continues to bet on a peace process that conducts Colombia to the transformations that make her more democratic, just and inclusive.”