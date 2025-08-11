Colombian and US leaders mourn Uribe’s death

Political leaders from Colombia and the US expressed mourning over the death of Senator Miguel Uribe, who was shot in June.

In a brief statement, the office of President Gustavo Petro said to “profoundly regret the passing” of the Senate bench leader of the far-right Democratic Center party.

We express our deepest condolences and solidarity to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. President’s Office

“Today is a sad day for the country,” said Vice-President Francia Marquez, who sent the friends, family and followers of Uribe “all my solidarity in this moment of pain.”

Marquez called on the Colombian people to unite and “to raise our voice and strongly reject all acts of violence.”

Today is a sad day for the country. Violence cannot continue to shape our destiny. Democracy is not built with bullets or blood, it is built with respect, dialogue, and recognition of our differences, regardless of political position. Vice-President Francia Marquez

The ideological leader of the Democratic Center, former President Alvaro Uribe, said that “evil destroys everything, they killed hope. May Miguel’s struggle illuminate the right way for Colombia.”

The former president won’t be able to immediately join other members of his party because he has begun serving a 12-year prison sentence at home.

The government of US President Donald Trump, which has strong ties to Colombia’s far-right, also expressed its regret over the death of Uribe.

In a post on social media platform X, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US Government “stands in solidarity with his family, the Colombian people, both in mourning and demanding justice for those responsible.”

Uribe’s assassination has surged political tensions in Colombia less than a year before the country’s voters go to the polls to elect a new congress and a new president.