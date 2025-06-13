Colombia’s prosecution arrests 2nd suspect in Uribe assassination plot

Colombia’s prosecution said Thursday that it arrested and indicted second suspect over the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe of the far-right Democratic Center party.

The suspect, Carlos Eduardo Mora, was accused of the preparations of attack on Uribe and providing the 14-year-old sicario with the weapon that critically injured the senator.

According to the investigation, the participation of Mora González, as co-perpetrator, would have consisted in carrying out the preliminary reconnaissance of the place where the attack would be committed on Thursday, June 5. The following day, he would have been involved in the organization of the final logistics, and on Saturday, June 7, he would have been present in the vehicle in which the weapon was handed over and the clothes were changed to the teenager who shot at Senator Uribe. Prosecutor General’s Office

The prosecution said that it interrogated two others, including the motorist who was seen dropping off the sicario in the neighborhood two hours before the attempted assassination.

Based on CCTV footage from the Modelia neighborhood in the capital Bogota, television network Caracol reported that six people seemed to have been involved in the final stage of preparations for the attack.

These suspects include the motorists and multiple people who were seen in the Chevrolet Spark where the sicario allegedly received the 9mm Glock that was used in the attack.

This firearm was purchased legally in Mesa, a town in Arizona, United States, by a man called Charles Joe Anderson on August 6, 2020.

American and Colombian authorities are jointly investigating how the gun ended up in the hands of an assassin in Bogota.

The prosecution has carefully shielded off it investigation, and has rejected any support from national intelligence service DNI and the National Protection Unit (UNP), according to a press release.

The UNP has been criticized because of the deficient protection granted to Uribe on the day of the attack.

According to the latest update by the Santa Fe clinic, the Senator continued to be in critical condition.