Colombia’s police arrest 15-year-old over Miguel Uribe assassination attempt

Police in Colombia’s capital Bogota reportedly detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly trying to assassinate Senator Miguel Uribe, a presidential hopeful of the far-right Democratic Center party.

Uribe, who was allegedly shot in the head and neck multiple times, was sent to the Santa Fe hospital in the Fontibon district for emergency treatment.

According to General Carlos Fernando Triana, the director of the National Police, one of the senator’s bodyguards was able to detain the minor, who allegedly was shot in the leg while trying to flee from the scene.

Images of the suspect held down by police officers and plain-clothed officials were published on social media.

CCTV footage from the neighborhood where Uribe as attacked showed what could be a second suspect running away.

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said that authorities continue to investigate if more people were involved in the assassination attempt less than a year before congressional and presidential elections.

One of the suspects involved in the attack is already in custody. We are verifying if there are more people involved. The investigation does not stop and we will get to the bottom of it. There will be no room for impunity. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez

Prosecutor General Luz Adriana Camargo said that the prosecution deployed “our entire investigative capacity.”

Uribe, who attended in political rally in Bogota, is the son of Diana Turbay, a journalist who was killed in 1991 after being kidnapped by the Medellin Cartel.

The opposition senator is the first victim of an assassination attempt since 2018, when President Gustavo Petro came under fire while campaigning in the western city of Cucuta.