Senator Miguel Uribe dies two months after assassination attempt

Senator Miguel Uribe of Colombia’s far-right Democratic Center (CD) party died on Monday, a little more than two months after he was shot in the capital Bogota.

Uribe’s death was announced by his wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, in a post on social media platform Instagram.

Our love transcends this physical realm. Wait for me, and when I fulfill my promise to our children, I will come for you, and we will have our second chance. Maria Claudia Tarazona

The CD’s senate chief was critically injured on June 7 when a 15-year-old assassin opened fire at him at a campaign event in the west of Bogota.

The assassination attempt triggered a search, which has led to the arrest of seven apparent members of a gang from a nearby neighborhood.

All detainees were allegedly involved in the planning and the execution of the attack, which sunk Colombia’s political elite in a crisis and created major tensions between the government of President Gustavo Petro and the congressional opposition.

Uribe is the grandson of late President Julio Cesar Turbay and the son of Diana Turbay, who was killed when the security forces tried to rescue her from Medellin Cartel kidnappers.

The senator entered politics as a Liberal Party councilman in Bogota in 2012 and served as the capital city’s Government Secretary under former Mayor Enrique Peñalosa between 2016 and 2018.

Uribe entered national politics in 2022 after joining the CD, which put him on the first spot of their senatorial candidate list and got him into Congress.

As a leader of the far-right party, the senator became one of the most vociferous opponents of Petro and his leftist government.

According to the CD, Uribe was attacked as a consequence of Petro’s verbal attacks on Colombia’s elites and the far-right.

The prosecution has yet to indicate who ordered the assassination and what could have motivated it.