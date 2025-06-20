Uribe assassination plot: Colombia’s prosecution arrests 4th suspect

Investigators of Colombia’s police and prosecution have arrested all but one of the alleged members of a team of sicarios that took part in the attempted assassination of far-right Senator Miguel Uribe earlier this month.

Prosecutor General Luz Adriana Camargo announced the fourth arrest in the investigation into the attempted assassination of one of the most prominent members of Colombia’s political elite.

The fourth suspect who was taken in custody was identified as William Fernanda Cruz, who allegedly helped two members of the assassination squad flee the Modelia neighborhood in Bogota after Uribe was shot.

Immediately after the attempted assassination, police arrested the shooter, a 14-year-old boy whose identity has not been made public.

CCTV footage revealed that a motorcycle dropped off the minor in Modelia more than an hour before the attempted assassination.

Shortly before the hit, the sicario got into a car where he was allegedly given the 9mm Glock that would be used in the hit.

The driver of this car, which left Modelia before the attempted assassination, has been arrested.

One of the two passengers who followed the sicario to the park where Uribe was speaking was also arrested.

This woman was identified as Katerine Martinez, a.k.a. “Gabriela,” an alleged drug dealer.

A team of more than 200 investigators are still trying to locate “El Costeño,” the man who followed the sicario into Modelia with Gabriela.

According to President Gustavo Petro, all identified suspects were involved in drug dealing in the capital and are unlikely to ones who ordered the assassination of the Democratic Center party’s senate chief.

The president said Thursday that authorities are still trying to find out who ordered the assassination and why.