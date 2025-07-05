Colombia’s police arrest alleged coordinator of plot to kill senator

Colombia’s police reportedly arrested the alleged coordinator of a plot to assassinate far-right Senator Miguel Uribe.

According to local media, Elder Jose Arteaga, a.lk.a. “Chipi” or “Costeño,” was arrested in the capital Bogota less than two weeks after the local police offered a $75 thousand (COP300 million) reward for information reading to his arrest.

The reports come less than a day after the director of the National Police, General Carlos Fernando Triana, said that Interpol had issued a red notice.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has accused Chipi of planning the operation on June 7 that has left Uribe fighting for his life since.

The alleged gang leader allegedly recruited the 15-year-old “sicario,” arranged the gun that was used in the attempted assassination and got an associate to provide the get-away car.

With the arrest of Chipi, the authorities would have arrested all five participants in the assassination attempt that rocked Colombia’s political elite.

The arrests could help prosecutors find the person or the organization that hired Chipi and his gang to assassinate the Senate chief of the far-right Democratic Center (CD) party.

Details of the investigation that have been leaked to corporate media suggest the involvement of the so-called New Drug Trafficking Junta, a multinational drug trafficking organization that controls many of Bogota’s gangs.

Members of this organization may have been hired by a third party to assassinate Uribe, who was campaigning to become the CD’s presidential candidate next year.