Colombia ‘begs’ US for cooperation in case against missing FARC leader

Colombia’s Supreme Court “begged” the United States government to cooperate and substantiate its claim that a missing FARC congressman conspired to traffic drugs, according to Blu Radio.

In a letter published on the radio station’s website, Supreme Court magistrate Hector Javier Halarcon expressed his “major concern” to the US Justice Department about its failure to facilitate a hearing of DEA informant Marlon Marin.

Allow me through you to inform the appropriate authorities in the United States of my great concern at the fact that until today the Special Instructional Chamber of the Supreme Court, which I preside over, has not been able to receive the testimony of Mr. Marlon Marin Marin, a Colombian citizen, in the investigation being conducted against Mr. Seuxis Paucias Hernandez Solarte, alias “Jesus Santrich,” although the corresponding requirements, demands and protocols have been complied with on our part without delay.

Supreme Court magistrate Hector Javier Halarcon

Halarcon additionally wrote that the court also has not been able to travel to the New York City where prosecutors have claimed to have evidence that “Jesus Santrich” conspired to traffic 10 tons of cocaine.

I beg you to facilitate this necessary and expected judicial cooperation.

Supreme Court magistrate Hector Javier Halarcon

The DEA debacle

The US requested the extradition of FARC leader “Jesus Santrich” on drug trafficking charges in April last year, but has neither surrender evidence nor allowed any Colombian court to hear the witness.

The FARC and Santrich have categorically said the former guerrilla ideologue was being “framed” by the DEA and Martinez, a claim that is supported by evidence.

Colombia’s war crimes tribunal in May ordered investigations into alleged misconduct of DEA agents and prosecution official for allegedly were carrying out rogue investigations against the former rebel leader.

This order triggered the resignation of controversial former chief prosecutor Nestor Humberto Martinez. Alleged “meddling” by former US ambassador Kevin Whitaker spurred major tensions with in Bogota and Washington DC.

No suspect, no witness and no evidence

The Supreme Court took over the investigation and ordered the release of Santrich in June, but ordered his arrest again last month after the congressman disappeared and failed to appear in court.

Colombia’s government and military have said Santrich is in Venezuela and even traveled to Cuba, but also these claims have not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is supposed to investigate an alleged crime without a suspect, evidence or witness.

The war crimes tribunal is considering penalties for Santrich’ failure to appear before that court without knowing whether the former guerrilla chief is alive or dead.