Colombia asks Venezuela to release political prisoners

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro called on his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro to release all people who were arrested in the context of last year’s elections, including 12 Colombians.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Petro said that it would benefit “peace in the Americas” to release hundreds of people from prison.

“Let the Americas be a land of freedom without political prisoners,” said the Colombian head of state.

When the truce between Hamas and Israel speaks of the release of hundreds of hostages on both sides; when Cuba has released more than 500 prisoners, it is important for peace in the Americas that Venezuela releases all persons detained in the framework of the elections and post-elections, including the 12 Colombians detained in its territory.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro

Petro made the call after Venezuela’s journalist union announced the release of journalist and activist Carlos Correa, who was arrested a week and a half ago on terrorism charges.

Venezuelan authorities arrested some 2,400 people amid protests against the disputed re-election of Maduro in July of last year.

Last week, just before the Venezuelan president was inaugurated for a third period of six years, Maduro announced the arrest of two more Colombians, claiming that they planned to assassinate him.

The majority of the people who were detained in response to the electoral protests have been released, said Venezuela’s prosecution last month.

More than 950 continue to be in jail on charges that they took part in an alleged opposition plot to violently oust Venezuela’s increasingly authoritarian government.

Petro previously refused to recognize Maduro’s election victory after Venezuela’s election authorities failed to publish the tallies that would confirm the alleged outcome of the presidential elections.

Despite this, Colombia’s leftist government has insisted on maintaining diplomatic ties with the Maduro regime.