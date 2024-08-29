Colombia allows military conscripts to sign up for peacebuilding

Colombia’s government signed off on the creation of alternatives to compulsory military service.

The newly created “social services for peace” allow men between 18 and 24 to evade the military by signing up for 12 months of social activities with a focus on the implementation of peace policies.

Social services for peace

Promotion of digital literacy in rural or urban areas

Promotion of victims’ rights, human rights and international humanitarian law with victims rights organizations

Endorsement of and compliance with peace agreements

Promotion of government policies on peace, reconciliation, peaceful coexistence and no-stigmatization.

Protection of nature, biodiversity, water sources, strategic ecosystems and forests

Promotion of ethnic and territorial peacebuilding with respect for indigenous cultures and rights to self-determination

Social work with victims of gender-based and sexual violence

Protection and care of elderly people and people in vulnerable conditions.

The military will continue to draft young men for service, but will allow those who sign up for social services to spend their compulsory 12 months elsewhere.

Women and ethnic minorities who are exempt from military service can voluntarily sign up for the social services.

Like military conscripts, those who take part in the peace activities coordinated by the government will receive a stipend.

This monthly stipend is 80% of the $158 awarded to conscripted soldiers and police cadets.

The social services are part of the “Total Peace” policy of the administration of President Gustavo Petro and was approved by Congress in 2022.