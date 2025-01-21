At least 20 killed in clashes between FARC dissidents in southern Colombia

At least 20 people have been killed in combat among rival factions of FARC dissident group EMC in southwestern Colombia.

According to Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, the fighting broke out in Calamar, a rural municipality in the Guaviare province, which has been controlled by guerrillas for decades.

The fighting broke out months after units loyal to former FARC commander “Calarca” broke with those loyal to the EMC’s top commander, “Ivan Mordisco” over peace talks with the government.

The turf war between the EMC and Calarca’s dissident organization, the EMBF, erupted a day after guerrilla group ELN embarked on a major offensive against the EMB in the northeastern Catatumbo province.

The EMB is now at war with both the ELN and the EMC while also trying to advance peace talks with the government.

In response to the violence in Catatumbo, President Gustavo Petro declared a State of Exception, which gives the government the power to rule by decree for three months.

The state of exception also grants more power to the military to restore order.

At the same time, Caracol Radio reported, the government’s peace negotiators are in permanent contact with their EMB counterparts to “coordinate the support and humanitarian aid for those who are in the peace process as well as the civilian population.”

The fighting in Guaviare and Catatumbo threaten to completely sink Petro’s “Total Peace” policy, which initially sought to negotiate peace with all illegal armed groups that are active in Colombia.