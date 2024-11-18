Arsonists set home of Colombia’s land restitution chief on fire

Unknown arsonists destroyed the home of the director of the agency that coordinates the return of stolen land to Colombia’s armed conflict victims.

Land Restitution Unit (URT) director Giovani Yule announced the attack on his home in the north of the Cauca province on social media platform X.

Today at 5:30AM I woke up with the news that my residence located in the community of El Limonar in the Huellas reservation in Caloto had been set on fire, putting the life of my son at great risk. He woke up in time and alerted the community and thanks to their help they were able to put out the fire.

URT director Giovani Yule

Neither the URT director nor the security forces said anything about the possible perpetrators of the attack.

Yule lives in an indigenous community in the Northern Cauca region, which has seen extreme levels of violence since the demobilization of the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC.

Control over the region and its indigenous communities are the center of dispute between indigenous authorities and FARC dissident organizations.