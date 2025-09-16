Widow of assassinated senator says far-right colleague threatened her

The widow of assassinated senator Miguel Uribe alleged that she was threatened by one of her late husband’s colleagues.

In an interview with television network RCN, Uribe’s widow, Maria Claudia Tarazona, said that Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal threatened her, “I imagine, afraid that I might get involved in politics or run for office.”

Maria Fernanda Cabal looks at me and threatens me, saying—I imagine, afraid that I might get involved in politics or run for office—”You don’t know Colombia, you don’t know what this country is like, you don’t know what’s going on here” (…) She spoke to me up close and I said to her: “Maria Fernanda, my husband is here behind me, in a coffin. They killed him. They killed him for being involved in politics.” Maria Claudia Tarazona

Cabal, like Tarazona’s slain husband, has been running in the primary of the far-right Centro Democratico party.

In a response, the senator denied making any threats and said that she was “very surprised” about the accusation.

“I want to reiterate with complete transparency that none of the comments conveyed by Ms. Maria Claudia came from me,” said Cabal.

None of the comments conveyed by Mrs. Maria Claudia came from me. Miguel and I competed, we had a sense of rivalry, we shared fundamental principles. There were also disagreements. And, with deep sorrow for the attack, I went only to greet his wife and family. Maria Fernanda Cabal

This clash comes a month after Uribe succumbed to injuries sustained while campaigning in June, when an assassin attacked him.

Ahead of the fatal shooting, Cabal was one of the main critics of Uribe’s primary campaign spending.

The assassination, alongside the conviction of the party’s founder, former president Alvaro Uribe, plunged the party into its biggest crisis since its creation in 2012.