Slain senator’s father joins list of Colombia’s far-right presidential hopefuls

Miguel Uribe, the father of the slain senator of the same name, joined the list of primary candidates of the Democratic Center (CD), according to the far-right political party on Friday.

In a press statement, the CD said that Uribe asked to replace his son and become the party’s fifth primary candidate.

Uribe’s decision would count on the unanimous support of the family of the senator who was fatally shot on June 4 and did of his wounds on August 11.

Out of respect for their fallen comrade, the CD’s leadership and the other four primary candidates “welcome Mr. Uribe, who will enter the presidential candidate selection process today.”

Like the other presidential candidates, Mr. Miguel Uribe Londoño will be required to participate in all debates and party activities as part of the selection process. Democratic Center

The party said that it would pick its presidential between December and January “through an international poll.”

This candidate will then take part in a multipartite primary election of candidates on March 7 next year to define a joint candidates of parties that seek to remove the left from power in next year’s presidential elections.

The CD has yet to come to a formal agreement with rival political parties to enter the elections as a united front against the leftist and progressive parties that have surrounded outgoing President Gustavo Petro.

The assassination of Uribe and the fraud and bribery conviction of former President Alvaro Uribe (no relation) has plunged the far-right party in its biggest crisis since its foundation in 2014.

The party was initially created to defend the controversial legacy of its founder and protect the interests of its base in the face of a peace process and criminal investigations that have crippled the far-right for over a decade.