Controversial company again in charge of Colombia’s 2026 elections

The logistics of Colombia’s 2026 elections will again be largely in the hands of an off-shore company that all but bungled the congressional elections of 2014 and 2022.

The National Registry announced on Wednesday that it would outsource the logistics of the presidential and congressional elections to a temporary consortium of which Thomas Greg & Sons is the largest stakeholder.

President Gustavo Petro opposed the bidding process in which the temporary consortium, Electoral Logistics Integration, was the only participant.

Electoral Logistics Integration

Thomas Greg & Sons Limited (59.1%)

Thomas Greg & Sons de Colombia (11%)

Thomas Processing & Systems (8.38%)

Grupo AD (7.15%)

Thomas Greg Express (5%)

Colombia Telecomunicaciones (3.64%)

Sociedad Opesa (2.92%)

Securid SAS (1%)

Compañia Colombianade Seguridad Transbank (1%)

Following the National Registry announcement, the president said on social media platform X that “I am wary of the transparency of the 2026 elections.”

Thomas Greg & Sons was largely responsible for the chaos that erupted in 2022 when electoral observers noticed that hundreds of thousands of votes cast for Petro’s political party, Colombia Humana, had not been counted.

Colombia Humana accepted the election result after a manual scrutiny of all the tally sheets.

Since taking office in August of 2022, the president has been trying to fight Thomas Greg & Sons’ “monopoly” on the handling of the personal information of Colombian citizens, diaspora and immigrants.

Apart from the electoral logistics, Thomas Greg & Sons has been responsible for the printing of Colombian passports since 2007 and provides the identity cards of immigrants.

The company is registered in Guernsey, a British tax haven off the French coast.

Former presidents Andres Pastrana and Juan Manuel Santos, as well as former foreign minister Noemi Sanin, were members of the controversial company’s board of directors in the past.