US threatens to pull UN support for Colombia’s peace process and war crimes tribunal

The United States’ ambassador to the United Nations threatened to pull Security Council support for Colombia’s ongoing peace process amid escalating tensions between Bogota and Washington DC.

At the Security Council’s quarterly review of the peace process that started in 2016, US ambassador Michael Waltz said that his government would be “closely examining this mission’s mandate and whether it merits continued UN Security Council support.”

Waltz suggested that the administration of US President Donald Trump no longer supports the implementation of the peace deal when it comes to indigenous rights.

The ambassador said that his government supports justice for “victims of narcoterrorism,” but rejected UN monitoring of “transnational justice.”

The UN Verification Mission in Colombia was established to verify the demobilization of the FARC terrorist group. Unfortunately, over time the mission’s mandate has broadened to reflect excessive political priorities, including transnational [sic] justice and supporting minority ethnic groups. US Ambassador Michael Waltz

The ambassador presumably referred to Colombia’s transitional justice system, war crimes tribunal JEP, which seeks to end impunity for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the armed conflict by all kinds of actors.

Waltz additionally claimed that “the current government of Colombia, and continued politization are undermining progress in achieving sustained peace.”

The ambassador made the comments amid growing tensions between the administrations of US President Donald Trump and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro over US support for an ongoing genocide in Palestine and the bombing of suspected Venezuelan boats in the Caribbean Sea and US opposition to Colombia’s criminal and transitional justice systems.

The Colombian head of state last week called on US soldiers to disobey Trump’s orders, which triggered the State Department to pull his visa.