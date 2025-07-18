Colombia’s government to introduce bill to demobilize paramilitaries and urban gangs

Colombia’s government is set to introduce a bill that would allow the mass demobilization of paramilitary organization EGC and urban organized crime groups that have been engaged in peace talks.

A draft of the proposal that will reportedly be introduced on Sunday was shared with local media on Friday.

Talks with the EGC and organizations like La Oficina from Medellin have had trouble moving forward because Congress struck down earlier attempts to regulate mass demobilizations.

Consequently, mass demobilizations could collapse the judicial cases in the event that thousands of members of illegal armed groups demobilize individually.

Furthermore, without a legal mass demobilization framework, the government can’t offer judicial benefits to large paramilitary or criminal organizations that wish to demobilize their troops.

The bill suggests that the government wants to offer the EGC an exceptional treatment that includes possible judicial benefits like reduced sentences.

The bill also wants to create “second opportunities” for members of illegal armed groups who were excluded from transitional justice processes in the past.

Last but not least, the bill seeks the inclusion of financiers and collaborators in the judicial model of the EGC demobilization, which would allow the prosecution of people who weren’t part of the paramilitary organization, but contributed to their creation and expansion.

The commanders of the EGC and almost all negotiators of La Oficina were at on point members of paramilitary organization AUC, which demobilized between 2003 and 2006.

Some of the leaders of the EGC and La Oficina could potentially be tried before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) because of their participation in the armed conflict.

The talks with the EGC and the urban organized crime groups from Medellin, Quibdo and Buenaventura are a major part of President Gustavo Petro’s “Total Peace” policy, which sought to expand the peace process that kicked off after the demobilization of guerrilla group FARC in 2017.