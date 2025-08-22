Colombia’s far right plans referendum to revoke peace deal with FARC

Far-right activists and politicians are organizing a referendum that seeks to revoke the 2016 peace deal with the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC.

The agreement aimed at ending a decades-long conflict between the FARC and the state. It allowed for the demobilization of more than 10,000 guerrillas and their participation in politics as a political party.

The most prominent voices against the treaty come from the far-right National Salvation Movement party. The leader of the party, Enrique Gomez, has welcomed the initiative, criticizing the effectiveness of the peace deal.

We support this initiative. As a victim, I know the ineffectiveness of the JEP (Special Jurisdiction for Peace), and some of the demobilized individuals are still waiting for their legal situation to be resolved. We believe it has constitutional viability and political relevance Enrique Gomez

The initiative faces significant obstacles that would make it impossible to implement any changes.

Most importantly, the peace agreement is protected by the constitution. This was done to provide stability and security for ex-fighters to reintegrate and cooperate with justice.

To provide even more security, the peace deal was also made with the UN Security Council, making it an international treaty.

Humberto de la Calle, the government’s chief negotiator in the peace talks, called the referendum “pseudojuridicial sleight of hand.”

In legal terms, the referendum against the Peace Agreement is merely a comedy. An act of pseudojuridical sleight of hand. The Agreement was incorporated into five constitutional acts, six laws, and 35 decrees… Disregarding the Agreement would be an act of perfidy, which is an international crime. Rejecting the right to peace also violates the fundamental principles of the Constitution. Humberto de la Calle

President Gustavo Petro also voiced his critique of the initiative, stressing that the government is bound to comply with international treaties with the UN Security Council.

Don’t be irresponsible by being more Catholic than the Pope. At least [Former president Alvaro] Uribe reluctantly agreed in the end to some kind of agreement. How are they going to overturn the agreement with the FARC? Gustavo Petro

Despite major issues with the implementation of the peace deal, the peace process continues to enjoy significant political and diplomatic support.