Petro blocks guerrilla leader’s extradition to United States

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro blocked the extradition of a dissident ELN guerrilla chief to the United States.

Consequently, Gabriel Yepes, a.k.a. “H.H.” can continue leading the peace process that seeks the demobilization, disarmament and reintegration of the “Comuneros del Sur,” a guerrilla group from southwest Colombia that split from the National Liberation Army (ELN) in 2024.

The Supreme Court approved the extradition request of the U.S. Government, which claimed that H.H. is the leader of a drug trafficking organization.

The extradition request threatened to derail the peace process in Nariño, where H.H. and his group have been taking part in a peace process with regional and national authorities since September 2023.

The Comuneros del Sur is estimated to have some 100 fighters and a regional support network of some 50 unarmed militants in Nariño.

While leading the dissident ELN faction, H.H. has been formally charged with homicide, forced disappearance, forced disappearance and arms trafficking investigations by authorities in Colombia.

According to the U.S. Government, the guerrilla chief had additionally conspired to traffic cocaine to the United States with the help of Mexican organized crime groups.

Petro decided to block H.H.’s extradition on the condition that he continues to contribute “verifiable contributions and concrete results in the achievement of total peace,” said Petro’s decision on the extradition request.

If “his participation is interrupted or his contributions to the total peace process cease,” authorities will immediately arrest and extradite the guerrilla leader.