US says they’ll eject Colombia’s president for call on US soldiers to disobey Trump

The United States government said Friday that they will revoke the visa of US Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro due to “his reckless and incendiary actions” in opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The State Department made this claim after Petro called on US soldiers to “disobey the order of US President Donald Trump and obey the order of humanity” to end Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestine.

Earlier today, Colombian president Gustavo Petro stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence. We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions. State Department

Earlier on Friday, Petro called on US’ soldiers to “disobey Trump’s orders and obey to humanity’s orders” at a New York City protest that sought the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

In a speech, the president reiterated his call to create a “powerful army” to “liberate Palestine” from Israel’s illegal occupation and called on US soldiers to stop taking orders from Trump, one of the most loyal sponsors of the Zionist State.

From New York, I ask all soldiers in the United States Army not to point their guns at humanity. Disobey Trump’s order and obey the order of humanity. President Gustavo Petro

At the United Nations’ General Assembly, Petro formally called on UN member states to muster an army to liberate Palestine and end Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem.

At the protest, the president called on UN member states to provide troops for an army “bigger than that of Israel and the United States together” to end Israel’s genocide and forcibly restore international law.

The US has been the main sponsor of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the Jewish State’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories since the 1960’s.

Previously, the US State Department sanctioned the International Criminal Court for ordering the arrest of top Israeli officials, including Primer Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for their alleged role in the genocide, which has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians since October 2023.