Trump orders huge tariffs on goods from Colombia amid deportation row

US President Donald Trump ordered his administration to impose major tariffs on imported goods from Colombia in response to the country’s refusal to receive military airplanes with deported migrants.

In a post on his website, Trump said that the refusal of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to allow the military transport of deported migrants “jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States.”

Petro ordered the aircraft to return because “the United States can’t treat Colombian migrants like criminals.”

The US president responded by ordering “emergency tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%.”

Trump additionally ordered “enhanced customs and border protection inspections of all Colombian nationals and cargo on national security grounds” and “treasury, banking and financial sanctions to be fully imposed.”

Last but not least, the US president ordered to immediately revoke all visas of Colombian government officials and those of “allies and supporters” of the Petro administration.

These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regards to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!

United States President Donald Trump

In an open letter published on social media platform X, Petro responded by saying that “you will put a 50% tariff on the fruit of our labor to enter the US. I will do the same.”

“Your blockade does not scare me because Colombia, besides being the country of beauty, is the heart of the world,” said the Colombian President.

You can do with what you want with your economic strength and your arrogance, you can try to stage a coup d’état like they did with Allende, but I die in my law. I resisted torture and I will resist you. I don’t want slavers on Colombia’s side, we’ve already had many and we freed ourselves.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro