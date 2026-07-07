Petro to seek court order to annul election of De la Espriella

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday that he will seek a court order to annul the election of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella.

In a post on social media platform X, Petro said he had gather enough evidence to prove that his successor “was elected from abroad, with nonexistent votes.”

“Today we are presenting the body of evidence we have gathered to the representatives elected by the people, and we will file a lawsuit with the courts to annul the elections, as is our duty,” said the outgoing president.

We are not making things up when we say that Abelardo’s government was elected from abroad, with nonexistent votes included in the percentage automatically adjusted by algorithms created by private Israeli companies with the endorsement of their genocidal government. President Gustavo Petro

“We are facing not only the imminent rise of fascism in Colombia but also what may be the greatest threat to global democracy since Hitler’s time,” said Petro.

In a response that was broadcast on his social media channels, De la Espriella reiterated that Petro was a “tyrant” who was trying to perpetuate power through a coup d’etat with the help of the leftist runner-up in the election, Senator Ivan Cepeda.

Even before becoming a candidate, I warned you: Petro is a tyrant in the making who seeks to perpetuate himself in power by any means necessary. And today, as the president-elect of all of you, I ratify what I have said for so many years. This is no longer an analysis or an opinion; it is a palpable reality. From the moment nearly 13 million Colombians stood by me to defeat him and his political frontman, Petro and Cepeda began their Plan B to stay in power, no matter what it takes. And they want to do so through a coup d’état. President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella

The president-elect asked the armed forces “to protect the Constitution and democracy, and to disobey any order that Petro may be giving to the contrary.”

Resistance, dear compatriots. We cannot allow them to snatch away what we achieved at the ballot box in an epic democratic battle this past June 21. Let us resist, for August 7 is near. God, the vote, and democracy have spoken; we are going to defend the Constitution and the rule of law as we must. President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella

De la Espriella has long claimed that he will extradite his predecessor to the United States.