Court orders De la Espriella to stop using national symbols in campaign

The Superior Court of Bogota gave far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella 24 hours to stop using national symbols in his presidential campaign.

The court additionally told De la Espriella to stop using the word “patria” (homeland) in his propaganda, effectively banning the far-right campaign’s name, “Defensores de la patria” (Defenders of the homeland), and its slogan, “Firme por la patria” (firm for the homeland).

The candidate and his campaign were given 24 hours to take down all the campaign ads that were in violation of electoral law.

Remove all political propaganda from its website, mass media, and social media platforms that uses national symbols such as: the flag of the Republic of Colombia, the coat of arms, and other emblems representing the nation; images alluding to military and police institutions; salutes and emblems representative of military entities; as well as the use of the phrases “Stand firm for the homeland” and “Defenders of the Homeland” Superior Court of Bogota

In a response, De la Espriella told his supporters to “share our symbols, our anthem, and our message. Let no one silence the voice of millions of Colombians who want a different homeland.”

“While we fight this legal battle, help me ensure that this movement continues to grow in every corner of the country,” the far-right candidate said in a post on social media platform X.

A lower court had already barred De la Espriella from using the national football jersey.

The latest ruling is a major blow for the campaign of De la Espriella, whose entire campaign was based on the use of national symbols, which is banned by election law.