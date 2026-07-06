Colombia’s outgoing President Gustavo Petro said Monday that he doesn’t recognize the outcome of the election that made the far-right Abelardo de la Espriella president-elect.

In a post on social media platform X, Petro said he saw “evidence of electoral fraud carried out through algorithms and with foreign funding, which is prohibited by our Constitution.”

The president called the alleged election fraud “the harshest blow to national sovereignty since the Spanish reconquest during the years of the Patria Boba.”

Colombia’s president, according to the decision of the Colombians, is the philosopher Iván Cepeda. We have suffered the harshest blow to national sovereignty since the Spanish reconquest during the years of the “Patria Boba.” President Gustavo Petro

According to Petro, he had “all the information about how, from an IP server located in Los Angeles, California, owned by the Bautista brothers, integrated into the scrutiny operation, algorithms were used that substantially varied the vote in favor of” De la Espriella.

Additionally, the president accused a close associate of US President Donald Trump, Florida attorney Dan Newlin, of paying a $1.8 million Facebook campaign for De la Espriella.

In a post that was published on Sunday, Petro asked De la Espriella of he had registered the alleged campaign contribution of Trump’s former ambassador pick.

In a response, Newlin said that “I have contributed zero dollars, not a single cent, directly or indirectly, to his campaign.”

“I challenge you to provide evidence to the Colombian people to support these demonstrably false accusations. You will not be able to do so, because no such contribution ever occurred,” said the Florida attorney.

Petro has been promoting conspiracy theories about alleged election fraud ever since the June 21 elections that were won by De la Espriella with a 250,000-vote difference.