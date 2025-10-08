Medellin mayor’s goon squad attacks peaceful Palestine solidarity protest

Medellin city officials and far-right activists violently cracked down on a peaceful Palestine solidarity protest that was endorsed by Colombia’s national government.

In multiple videos that were published on social media, personnel of the Security and Coexistence Secretariat kicked a human rights defender in the head, and attacked protesters with belts and rocks.

Police apparently intervened to end the assault.

In other videos, a far-right councilman was seen threatening to assault protesters with a baseball bat.

In a post on social media platform X, Security Secretary Manuel Villa said that he ordered the “intervention and the differentiated use of force” in response to “acts of violence.”

This is not protest, it is vandalism. They spread terror and commit crimes. They want to set Colombia on fire. Medellin will not allow it. Security Secretary Manuel Villa

Videos published by Mayor Federico Gutierrez suggested that the violence consisted of people chanting before a local McDonald franchise.

According to Gutierrez, President Gustavo “Petro wants to set fire to Colombia again.”

In Medellin, we do not tolerate violence and vandalism disguised as “good intentions.” I have been warning about this since last year. Petro wants to set Colombia on fire again. We need institutions to preserve order and freedom. Mayor Federico Gutierrez

In a response, Petro said that Gutierrez, “the buddy of the US Embassy, ordered violence. Fascist like the Government of Israel.”

This is what you call fascist militias, beating up young people and the poor. We must proceed with the power of the law and the constitution against these paramilitary groups. President Gustavo Petro

Leftist congressmen and local human rights defenders announced legal action against the Mayor’s Office.