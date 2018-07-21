Medellin, Colombia second largest city, in 2017 contributed 13.9% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) together with the surrounding Antioquia province.

The city was estimated to have more than 2.5 million people in 2018. The metropolitan area — which included municipalities like Bello, Envigado and Itagui — is estimated to have more than 4 million inhabitants.

Medellin’s socio-economic profile

Medellin’s GDP per sector

Reliable data on Medellin’s GDP and the sectors that are active in the economy do not exist, because statistics agency DANE only analyzes municipal economic activity in Bogota.

The city’s economy is intimately tied to that of the surrounding Antioquia province, which is analyzed by statisticians.

Medellin business environment

Medellin is widely recognized for their entrepreneurial spirit. However, only a small minority of the city’s registered businesses has a business worth more than $13,000 in 2017. The majority of businesses are considered “micro businesses” and almost half of Medellin’s businesses are not registered.

Source: Medellin Chamber of Commerce

Medellin GDP growth

Medellin’s estimated economic growth has been similar to the national average.

Source: DANE / World Bank | More data on Colombia’s GDP

Income per capita in Medellin

Medellin’s income per capita, the annual income of a household, is considerably higher than the average of the country’s 13 largest cities.

Source: DANE | More data on labor and unemployment in Colombia

Medellin’s unemployment rate

Medellin’s 2017 unemployment rate was almost 11%, considerably higher than Colombia’s national average.

Source: DANE | More data on labor and unemployment in Colombia

Medellin poverty rate

Medellin’s 2017 poverty rate was 13.4%, less than half of Colombia’s national average.

Source: DANE | More data on poverty and inequality in Colombia

Medellin’s GINI coefficient

Medellin’s 2017 GINI coefficient, which measures the level of income inequality, dropped to a record low, in line with a national and regional trend.

Source: DANE / CEPAL | More data on poverty and inequality in Colombia

Medellin’s stratified social classes

Colombia’s government uses social stratification to determine citizens’ rights to government subsidies on public utilities. The system, however, is criticized as its traditional class system allows employers and banks to discriminate based on social class.

Source: Fenalco | More data on poverty and inequality in Colombia

Social stratification per neighborhood

The social stratification in Medellin is not linked to income, but determined by the neighborhood you live in. Residents in lower-ranked sectors receive a subsidy on public utilities while those living in the higher-ranked neighborhoods pay extra.

Source: Medellin Housing Secretary

Quality of life in Medellin

Despite having introduced social stratification in the 1990s already, Medellin’s 2017 report on the quality of life registered hardly an impact of residents’ quality of life.

Source: Medellin Cómo Vamos

