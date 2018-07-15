Unemployment

Colombia traditionally has one of the highest unemployment rates of Latin America. The difference with the rest of Latin america diminished after the 2014 commodity crisis that hit many economies around the world, and particularly in the region. Colombia survived the crisis without the drastic increase in unemployment that hit the region.

Unemployment rate

Source: DANE

Urban vs rural unemployment

Colombia’s mass displacement and consequent urbanization have caused a major disparity between unemployment in the country’s 13 largest cities and the countryside.

Urban and rural unemployment rates

Source: DANE

Colombia’s labor force

Colombia’s total population, which includes minors and retirees, in 2017 was supported by 51.5% of Colombians, who were economically active, while Colombians of working age make up approximately 80.1% of the total population.

Labor force

Source: World Bank

Labor participation rate

The dropping unemployment has spurred a massive growth of Colombia’s labor participation rate, especially compared to the global average, which has seen decreasing labor participation.

Source: DANE

Subemployment

One of the major problems with Colombia’s labor and unemployment statistics is that if you work one hour a week you already are considered employed. Many people who work informally or part-time may not be registered as unemployed, but can also not be counted as adequately employed persons.

Adequately employed

Source: DANE

Labor and unemployment | Fact sheet was last modified: by