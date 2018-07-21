Colombia poverty and inequality statistics

Colombia in 2017 was Latin America’s second most unequal country after Brazil. More than 300 children died of malnutrition while the country’s three richest men own more than 10% of the country’s GDP.

Colombia poverty rate

Some 14.5 millions Colombians in 2017 lived below the country’s poverty rate, meaning they survived with less than $88 a month.

Source: DANE | More data on Colombia’s GDP and economic development

Poverty in Colombia’s cities and countryside

Most of the poverty registered in in 2017 was in Colombia’s countryside, where more than one third of the people live below the country’s poverty line.

Source: DANE | More data on Colombia’s GDP and economic development

Urban poverty in Colombia

Medellin was Colombia’s only big city that succeeded in reducing poverty in 2017. Most other poverty reduction took place in the traditionally neglected countryside. Both Bogota and Cali have been struggling to maintain their efforts to improve living conditions for the poor.

Source: DANE | More data on Medellin’s economy

Regional poverty distribution

Colombia’s poorest province in 2017 was the western Choco province, exactly like the years before. Many parts of of the country’s peripheral regions have effectively been excluded from the country’s formal economy.

Source: DANE | More data on Colombia’s GDP and economic development

Income distribution

The 2018 World Inequality Report said Colombia’s extreme inequality has decreased over the past decade, but continues to be “stubbornly high.” According to the Word Bank, Colombia’s top 10% earners received 40% of the wealth that was generated in 2017.

Source: World Bank | More data on Colombia’s GDP and economic development

GINI coefficient

The extreme disparity in wealth between the country’s elite and the 321 toddlers who died of malnutrition in 2017 has been difficult to combat. The country’s 2017 GINI coefficient of 50.8 remained the second highest in the Americas. Only Brazil is more unequal, according to the World Bank. Local media from that country estimate last year’s GINI coefficient to be as high as 54.9.

Sources: DANE / CEPAL

Colombia’s urban wealth disparity

With the exception of Bogota, Colombia’s largest cities successfully reduced extreme wealth inequality in 2017. Cali, the country’s third largest city, even claimed to have lowered its GINI coefficient to 45%.

Source: DANE | More data on Colombia’s GDP and economic development

Colombia poverty and inequality statistics was last modified: by