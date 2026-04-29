FARC dissidents say southwest Colombia attack that killed 20 civilians was “tactical error”

FARC dissident organization EMC said that a guerrilla attack that killed 20 civilians in southwest Colombia on Saturday was a “tactical error that lacks any justification.”

In a statement, the guerrilla organization led by “Ivan Mordisco” said that the “regrettable incident” was the result of “errors in military maneuvering during combat,” and stressed that the civilian deaths “were not premeditated.”

The explosives attack on a road in the Cauca province was part of an offensive that consisted of at least 31 attacks carried out by the EMC’s regional units over the weekend.

The offensive was one of the deadliest since the beginning of a peace process between the FARC and the State that began in 2016.

Failures in this process allowed the EMC, which opposed peace since before the process, to assume control over territories that used to be controlled by the FARC.

This process has been particularly violent in Cauca where the EMC controls major coca cultivations and drug trafficking routes considered crucial for the FARC dissidents’ income.