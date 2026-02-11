Indigenous security forces were able to thwart the kidnapping of a coalition senator in southwest Colombia on Tuesday.

Aida Quilcue, a senator and indigenous leader, and her security detail disappeared from the radar around noon while traveling through the east of the Cauca province.

Following her release three hours later, Quilcue told press that she and her bodyguards were intercepted and kidnapped by armed men while on their way to Popayan, the capital of Cauca.

When we reached the moor, some armed men came out, took us out of the truck, and then drove us to an unknown location. They kept the truck and took us away, saying that we had to wait for orders from whoever arrived later. Senator Aida Quilcue

The kidnapping triggered the immediate mobilization of the regional indigenous guard, an unarmed security force, and the State security forces around the town of Totoro where the senator was last seen.

The rapid mobilization of the indigenous guard and the security forces forced the kidnappers to abandon the senator and her two bodyguards close to the urban area of Totoro, said Quilcue.

They were pointing their guns at us the whole time. But with pressure from the guards, the authorities, and the police, they probably felt they were close by and abandoned us. They practically left us where they took us to. Senator Aida Quilcue

A local subsequently recognized the senator and warned the indigenous guard, who assumed the senator’s security until the arrival of the army unit that secured her transport to Popayan.

The kidnapping is the latest major security incident in Cauca where multiple guerrilla groups are vying for control over the region with State sexcurity forces.

The violence cause by this armed conflict mainly affects the indigenous inhabitants of Cauca, particularly in the north of the province where they enjoy significant autonomy.