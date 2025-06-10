At least three killed in wave of bomb attacks in southwest Colombia

At least three people were killed in at least 13 bomb attacks carried out in southwest Colombia, according to local media.

In Cali, the capital of the Valle del Cauca province, at least three explosives were detonated near police stations. One of these attacks left at least one person dead and five injured.

In Cauca, the province south of Valle del Cauca, bomb attacks were reported in the towns of Corinto and El Bordo. These attacks reportedly killed two people.

Local media reported another bomb attack a police station in Buenaventura, Colombia’s main port on the Pacific coast.

The Ministry of Defense reported more attacks in the towns of Corinto, Caloto, Morales, Buenos Aires and Jamundi.

According to newspaper El Espectador, at least 13 attacks on police stations and military compounds were reported on Tuesday morning.

Leonardo Gonzalez, the director of conflict monitoring NGO Indepaz, attributed the attacks in Cauca on the Western Bloc of guerrilla group EMC, which controls significant parts of the countryside in southwest Colombia.

According to the Defense Ministry, the attacks were carried out by the EMC to commemorate the death of late guerrilla commander “Mayimbu” in June of 2022.

The EMC and its western division did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks.

The guerrilla group has been fighting the State and rival illegal armed groups since 2016, when EMC leader “Ivan Mordisco” abandoned a peace process between the government and the now-defunct guerrilla group FARC.