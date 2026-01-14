Elections in Colombia | Part 2: Crisis on the right

The demise of former President Alvaro Uribe has deflated chances of right-wing parties to win March’s congressional elections, and the presidential elections in May and June.

Richard (Colombia Calling) and Adriaan (Colombia Reports) discuss how the gradual demise of former President Alvaro Uribe is making it increasingly hard for center and far-right parties an candidates to win elections.

This is the second of a four-part series on the elections held in Colombia later this year. You can listen to the first one here.