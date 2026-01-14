Elections in Colombia | Part 2: Crisis on the right

by | Jan 14, 2026

The demise of former President Alvaro Uribe has deflated chances of right-wing parties to win March’s congressional elections, and the presidential elections in May and June.

Make sure to support Colombia Reports as a paid subscriber or with a one-time donation.

Richard (Colombia Calling) and Adriaan (Colombia Reports) discuss how the gradual demise of former President Alvaro Uribe is making it increasingly hard for center and far-right parties an candidates to win elections.

This is the second of a four-part series on the elections held in Colombia later this year. You can listen to the first one here.

Related posts:

How Colombia’s election authority is preventing a united left ahead of the 2026 vote
(Image: National Registry)
Controversial company again in charge of Colombia’s 2026 elections
Former paramilitary bosses to resume testimonies before Colombia’s 2026 elections
Vicky Davila
PODCAST

Popular