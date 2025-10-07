Former paramilitary bosses to resume testimonies before Colombia’s 2026 elections

Colombia’s government plans to reveal paramilitary testimonies that could cost the heads of politicians partaking in next year’s elections.

In an interview with the newspaper El Espectador, Interior Minister Armando Benedetti said that 16 demobilized commanders of the paramilitary organization AUC are expected to resume testifying before the elections in March next year.

Benedetti, who leads the process, said that he is sure the “truth will shock Colombia.”

Look, we met with the 16 peace brokers appointed by the President to a resolution, and these peace brokers have committed themselves to telling the truth. A truth that I’m sure will shock Colombia, and especially the actual political class that supported them, and was also complicit in several murders and massacres that occurred at the time. Several of their political figureheads are now candidates. Armando Benedetti

Ombudswoman Iris Marin also responded to the proposed plan and expressed her concern, stating that revealing the truth of former combatants “could have a direct political impact, even on current candidates,” and could potentially be abused for electoral purposes.

Angie Rodriguez, President Gustavo Petro’s administration chief, said that the government is seeking advice from other entities in order not to overstep its functions.

We understand that we are the executive branch, not the judicial branch. Therefore, we are conducting all legal analyses so that this meeting is conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the law, so as not to overstep our functions.

Angie Rodriguez

Benedetti also pointed out that the meetings held were preparatory in nature and not official.

Once the official installations take place, “it will be attended by more state actors, not just the government,” reassured the minister, because they “understand the magnitude of what the closing of this process means.”

The government seeks to resume and properly finish the demobilization process that was started in 2002 but was cut short in 2008, when former president Alvaro Uribe extradited 14 AUC commanders to the United States.